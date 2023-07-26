Do it for the Bundesliga! Bayern Munich wants Harry Kane to bring star power to Germany

Last summer, Bayern Munich’s splashy transfer for then-Liverpool FC star Sadio Mané was hailed as a huge pull for the Bundesliga. Now the Bavarians have their sights set on an even bigger fish: scoring machine and England captain Harry Kane, who might command a fee of more than €‎100m despite being in the final year of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer spoke about the importance of landing star power — not just for Bayern’s sake but for the league.

“I think the Bundesliga doesn’t have many international stars anymore,” Hainer remarked in comments captured by kicker journalist Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia). “Bayern always try to bring stars to make us and the Bundesliga better. Harry Kane is a highly attractive player, England captain & top scorer. He would do us and the Bundesliga good.”

Indeed, the Bundesliga has something of a reputation as a talent provider: shepherding the likes of Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland through the ranks before seeing them depart to La Liga and the Premier League, respectively. Even Bayern’s long-time number nine, Robert Lewandowski, moved on to Spain in the end.

With Kane potentially arriving back the other way, it’s another indicator that there’s still at least one heavyweight in Germany.

Looking for the latest transfer season talk? Check out our latest Podcast! In the July 24 edition of the show, we look at how much Bayern are offering Harry Kane, Bayern’s 27-0 friendly win over FC Rottach-Ergern, and insights into Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season. Listen on Spotify or via the player below.

As always, we appreciate the support!