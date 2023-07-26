Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: Gamethread and Live Blog

Bayern Munich are in Japan right now and the summer’s first proper preseason game is upon us! Manchester City were the team that knocked Thomas Tuchel out of the Champions League last season, and the team didn’t really show what they were capable of in those games. Now it’s a chance for the coach to make some amends.

Of course, a preseason game is nothing compared to an actual competitive fixture, but like Joshua Kimmich said, this is an amazing opportunity to see how the team will measure up against one of the best sides in world football. Of course, in the event that things go poorly ... the lead image on this article could turn out to be prophetic.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? We do a deep dive on the 27-0 win over Rottach-Egern, plus a preview of what we could see versus City. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Time: 6:30 am EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

