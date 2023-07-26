Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt praises Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

Just a year ago, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt was the “transfer of the summer” and left Juventus in favor of Bavaria.

It was a move that seemingly emerged from nowhere, shocking fans and pundits alike.

Now, De Ligt is on the other side of the equation as an established player for Bayern Munich. Another slight difference is that Kane has been strongly linked to Bayern Munich for weeks now, whereas De Ligt’s move shocked nearly everyone.

With all of the transfer rumors floating around that have been linking Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane to the Bavarians, it was only natural that a journalist eventually got to De Ligt.

As expected, De Ligt gently danced around question, while saying a lot of good things about Kane.

“He’s a world-class striker. I can’t say more, I’m not a director. Any world-class player can make a team better. I think that’s the case for Harry Kane, too,” De Ligt told Bild journalist Heiko Niedderer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kane’s move is expected to happen relatively soon — and when it does, De Ligt will likely be among the first people to welcome the Englishman to Germany.