 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest podcast episode is live! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bastian Schweinsteiger thinks Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka can still work together at Bayern Munich

Does Bayern Munich need to change in the central midfield?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Team Presentation Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

One of the most prominent themes of the summer so far, has been Bayern Munich fans — and coaches — clamoring to replace midfielder Leon Goretzka.

However, there is at least one person who thinks that a midfield pivot of Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich can still be a winner in Bavaria — Bastian Schweinsteiger.

“Both players have great qualities. When things aren’t going well in the national team, then both are also criticized. There are always such phases when you’re a leading player. You shouldn’t complain, you’ve to work hard everyday,” Schweinsteiger told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “They had a long break, now with full strength they can show and prove it to everyone. The best answer of course would be with titles.”

There is already a line of thought that manager Thomas Tuchel has already made his mind up to move on from Goretzka in favor of newcomer Konrad Laimer. While Goretzka has drawn interest from several other clubs, the 28-year-old is adamant that he wants to stay with Bayern Munich.

As Schweinsteiger himself knows, though, sometimes that can be come a battle that no player can win. Schweinsteiger, of course, was pushed aside by Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich and moved on to Manchester United.

As for Kimmich, his place in the squad seems extremely stable, but he could be shifting out of the No. 6 role in favor of a more advance position at the No. 8. Will that really happen once league play starts?

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 532 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works