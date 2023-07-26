Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich pushes aside transfer talk...for this season; It seems doubtful, but is Bayern frustrated with the Harry Kane-PSG links?; Manchester City clinging on to Kyle Walker; Julian Draxler leaving PSG?; and MORE!

As expected, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich was hit with the question everyone knew was coming: “What’s the deal with the rumors about you transferring away from Bayern?”

And also as expected, Kimmich denied the chatter, but with a slight caveat:

Kimmich on transfer rumours: "I'm very certain that I will play the coming season at FC Bayern. I have no other plans" pic.twitter.com/nAsg4f3Kqg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 25, 2023

There is not a whole lot of evidence that Kimmich actually wants to leave Bayern Munich or that he has really lost his untouchable status at the club. However, throwing in “the coming season” did leave some open to wonder if that was a tactical move to potentially open him up for a move next summer.

For now, fans can probably just assume that things will not change and that Kimmich is still well on his way to becoming the squad’s captain in the future. Unfortunately, though, until there is a contract extension in hand for Kimmich that will keep him in Bavaria past the 2024/25 season, the whispers will grow louder — especially when clubs like Liverpool FC, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid have already shown interest in the Germany international.

Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler think that Kimmich could really be looking to leave after the Euros next summer. All of the teams that are listed above would seemingly fit the profile that Kimmich wants as well:

Bayern will approach Joshua Kimmich over a new contract in autumn. Kimmich considers a change of air after Euro 2024, at his late 20s, as an attractive option. In case of a move, he'd only join a club that has a realistic chance of winning the CL [@mano_bonke, @kessler_philipp] pic.twitter.com/T2kVAkZAHD — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 25, 2023

As for some other Kimmich news, he pretty much said it might take some time to acclimate to the heat in Asia.

“Everyone tried to sleep on the plane to get a better rhythm. We’ll see how the heat goes. It will definitely be special and exhausting. I’m looking forward to the game because City are the best team in Europe. So we can see where we are at this early stage of the season. Both teams play to win. I think we can take a step forward after this game,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I feel good, I slept well on the plane, we fly very comfortably. Everyone got some sleep. We’ll see how the night turns out. I haven’t had much of a problem with jetlag in the past. I’m ready to go through with it.”

Could Bayern Munich be frustrated with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane ahead of what looks to be a surefire transfer? Is seems very doubtful, but there is a report on that subject anyway:

RMC Sport claim that Bayern Munich have been left frustrated by the emergence of PSG in the race for Harry Kane this summer, as it has handed the striker more negotiating power. The report claims that Kane had found an agreement with Bayern on personal terms, but is now reflecting on his upcoming decision as PSG have seriously entered the race. Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in London recently and held talks with Daniel Levy, with Paris Saint-Germain allegedly willing to offer at least €100m for the England captain. Unlike Bayern, PSG have not agreed terms with Kane himself yet, but interest from the Ligue 1 giants has allowed the Spurs star to go back and renegotiate his Bayern deal for a better one. This is said to have frustrated the German club, who are also not willing to bid that €100m minimum fee, meaning PSG are becoming more optimistic about their chances.

If you wanted to go full conspiracy theorist with this, you might be alarmed by this little nugget, but it could all just be nonsense or even just due diligence in comparing two possible destinations by Mrs. Kane:

Kate Kane, Harry’s wife, is said to be gathering information on accommodation in Paris.

It seems like a real longshot for Kane to join PSG at this stage.

Manchester City is still hoping to hang on to Kyle Walker, but — like Harry Kane — a move to Bayern Munich feels imminent:

Bayern Munich have split their footballing hierarchy as they work on deals to sign Harry Kane and Kyle Walker this summer. The Bundesliga giants are looking to further reinforce their squad with moves for the England duo as they look to conquer Europe once again next season. Tottenham star Kane is the top target for the side as they still search for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City ace Walker is viewed as an ideal candidate to strengthen at full-back. Club president Herbert Hainer and chief financial officer Michael Diederich are currently out in Tokyo ahead of their pre-season clash with City. Meanwhile, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe are in Germany working on deals. Talks are also ongoing between Bayern and City over a possible deal for Walker, but manager Pep Guardiola is eager to keep him at the club. “I will say he’s an incredibly important player for us,” the City boss said. “He has specific qualities, so difficult to find worldwide. His specific qualities are irreplaceable. We want him, yes, in the end, I don’t know what will happen. I know we’re in contact, both clubs, we will fight for him like I’m sure Bayern will do it. I don’t know how it will finish.”

Another week, another crazy period for Bayern Munich news.

While there were no major breaks in the club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, there was still plenty of moving and shaking going on. We had a lot of weird news break...some true, some not, some probably falling somewhere in between.

Let’s taking a look at which topics we’ll dive into for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A brief look at where things stand with Kane after Uli Hoeneß went scorched Earth on Tottenham.

Ahead of a potential move to Al Nassr, a look back at Sadio Mané’s tumultuous tenure at Bayern Munich.

Assessing the rumors regarding Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler has been out of favor in France for what feels like forever and now he could be the next player to get a life preserver from the Saudis:

Not only the French superstar Kylian Mbappé is missing from the star ensemble of Paris Saint-Germain , which embarked on a trip to Japan on Saturday. With the former Schalke and Wolfsburg player Julian Draxler, Dutch star Georginio Wijnaldum and Abdou Diallo, who was active in the Bundesliga for Mainz, Dortmund and Leipzig, other prominent names are missing. In addition to these three players, ex-Bayern star Juan Bernat and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who at least made it into the 29-man squad for the Japan trip, are also said to be on the list of new coach Luis Enrique. For Draxler, who moved to Paris in 2017 and still has a contract until 2024, a largely disappointing time is coming to an end. The 58-time German national player was loaned to Benfica Lisbon last season. Now the signs are finally pointing to separation. As Sky reports, several clubs from Saudi Arabia are said to have put out feelers for the 29-year-old midfielder.

Victor Osimhen is in talks with Napoli on a new contract, but the negotiations hit a snag over a disagreement on a release clause:

Negotiations between Victor Osimhen and Napoli over a new contract have slowed due to a dispute over a release clause. The striker, a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG, wants a €120m clause but Napoli are pushing for closer to €200m.

