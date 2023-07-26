How many sporting directors? Bayern Munich still in on RB Leipzig’s Max Eberl

Just when you thought they were out, Bayern Munich are back in. Apparently the hiring of RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund as new sporting director has not fully replaced the dismissed Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić — nor quenched the Bavarians’ thirst for talent in the Red Bull pipeline.

A report from Sport Bild (captured via @iMiaSanMia) has the details:

Despite the appointment of Christoph Freund as sporting director, the name of Max Eberl is still not off the table at Bayern. The role of ‘board member for sport’ remains vacant after Salihamidžić’s dismissal - and Eberl could be a candidate [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

How much work was Brazzo doing all by himself? And how have the Bavarians been chugging along at all in this transfer window? Evidently there are big shoes to fill.

But wait, just to be clear. Is “board member for sport” an “assistant to the branch manager” sort of deal? Or are Bayern effectively looking to get two sporting directors to split the front office duties?

