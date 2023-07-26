2023 Women’s World Cup: July 26 daily game thread — Spain vs. Zambia; Canada vs. Ireland; United States vs. Netherlands

Both the USWNT and Canada are in action today as they look to stake their claims on advancing to the Round of 16 of this year’s Women’s World Cup.

Spain also kick us off in the early game against Zambia. The Spanish side are coming off a 3-0 win over Costa Rica that will be remembered less for the shots that went in (Valeria del Campo — 21’ (OG), Aitana Bonmatí Conca — 23’, Esther González — 27’) than the other 43 that didn’t in a dominating performance. Zambia were crushed by Japan and won’t have it easy.

In Group B, Canada couldn’t secure more than a point against Nigeria and will have to make good this time. Ireland lost to Australia last time out and have their work cut out for them.

The USA women put up a dominant display against Vietnam. Sophia Smith scored a brace (14’, 45+7’) and Lindsey Horan added the third (77’) in a game that might’ve featured more cutting edge but was nonetheless comprehensive. The Dutch side won 1-0 against Portugal in their first match out through an early goal from Stefanie van der Gragt (13’) and will hope to spring a surprise on the Americans in this knockout rounds rematch from the 2019 World Cup.

Today’s lineup

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia | 3:30 AM EST

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland | 8:00 AM EST

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands | 9:00 PM EST

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

