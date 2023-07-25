Pep Guardiola tight-lipped over potential Harry Kane move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is on the verge of submitting their third official bid to Tottenham Hotspur to try to sign Harry Kane this summer. The club is reportedly ready to sit down with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to try to finalize a deal that would see Bayern offer the striker a five-year deal worth up to 20-million euros per year. Levy has been reluctant to sell Tottenham’s star man, but Bayern has remained persistent in their approach and Kane’s swift rejection of Paris Saint-Germain when they entered the race for him only helped Bayern’s case. If he leaves North London this summer, it will only be for Bayern.

It would be one of the biggest moves in the European market this summer if and when a deal is finalized between Bayern and Tottenham. The eyes of the footballing world have been fully fixated on this saga when it started to become credible, especially after the payer promptly turned away PSG’s advances. The French giants were confident they could convince him to join and it was reported that Levy was actually pining for that to happen since the Ligue 1 giants were ready to offer more money upfront than Bayern has so far offered in their two opening bids.

Bayern is currently in Tokyo and so is Manchester City as a part of the preseason preparations. Current City and former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola was asked by the press about his former club’s links to Kane, and the recent treble winner did not want to say too much about the situation. “Bayern always want the best players in the world. Harry Kane is one of them - but he’s not my player,” he said, as per SportBild’s Tobias Altschaffl (via @iMiaSanMia).

It’s worth remembering that two summer’s ago, Kane was heavily linked to joining City as Guardiola’s side was prepared to shell out over 100-million euros for him. Levy did not want to let him go and City instead wound up shelling out over 100-million pounds to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa as their marquee signing of that summer window. City and Guardiola were unwilling to offer more than a certain amount for Kane, but the Spaniard certainly lucked out with being able to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for well below 100-million one summer later. He’s turned out to be quite alright for City.

Looking for more transfer talk? Interested in a fresh perspective on the Kane transfer? How about the news that Tuchel might “ease out” Thomas Muller? Well we have all that and more on offer for you on the latest episode of our podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!