Here’s why Kim Min-jae will not play for Bayern Munich against Manchester City

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Manchester City, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel noted that new signing Kim Min-jae is unlikely to feature at all, let alone make the starting XI. It’s not because of an injury — the former Napoli defender is simply not yet fit.

“We are pleased that he’s chosen us and hope that he will quickly find his feet and continue his development with us,” said Tuchel (via @iMiaSanMia). “But tomorrow’s game is still too early for him, he most likely won’t play.”

The player himself stopped to speak to journalists and added some context about his current condition:

Das #FCBayern-Debüt von Neuzugang Kim Min-jae verzögert sich: „Ich bemühe mich, meinen körperlichen Zustand schnell zu verbessern und meine Ausdauer zu steigern. Ich würde gerne spielen können, aber es ist besser, es momentan nicht zu übertreiben und mich nicht zu überfordern.“ pic.twitter.com/QA8j0PgqB8 — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) July 25, 2023

Newcomer Kim Min-jae’s #FCBayern debut is delayed: “I’m striving to improve my physical condition quickly and increase my stamina. I would like to be able to play, but it’s better not to overdo it at the moment and not to overwhelm myself.”

This is nothing to worry about — in fact, it’s becoming a trend when Bayern Munich signs a defender from Serie A. Last year, Matthijs de Ligt had a significant fitness deficit that Julian Nagelsmann explicitly confirmed. The player took a while to acclimate to the intensity at Bayern, but one he did, well ... let’s just say that he did not disappoint.

If KMJ is on the same trajectory, we can only hope that his transfer will be a success. In the meantime, you have to wonder what’s up with Serie A players. They always seem to show up with a fitness deficit when signing for Bayern. Kim even went for military service during offseason, so it’s not like he was slacking off — but he still needs time to get up to speed.

Funny how that works out.

Interested in more game discussion? Wanna know what Tuchel is doing with the team, what we can expect and hope for in the game vs City? Well, then look no further than our podcast! 1st half is transfer news and 2nd half is game coverage. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!