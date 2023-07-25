 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Here’s why Kim Min-jae will not play for Bayern Munich against Manchester City

Fitness standards in Serie A must be lax.

By Ineednoname
/ new
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-TEAM PRESENTATION Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Manchester City, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel noted that new signing Kim Min-jae is unlikely to feature at all, let alone make the starting XI. It’s not because of an injury — the former Napoli defender is simply not yet fit.

“We are pleased that he’s chosen us and hope that he will quickly find his feet and continue his development with us,” said Tuchel (via @iMiaSanMia). “But tomorrow’s game is still too early for him, he most likely won’t play.”

The player himself stopped to speak to journalists and added some context about his current condition:

Newcomer Kim Min-jae’s #FCBayern debut is delayed: “I’m striving to improve my physical condition quickly and increase my stamina. I would like to be able to play, but it’s better not to overdo it at the moment and not to overwhelm myself.”

This is nothing to worry about — in fact, it’s becoming a trend when Bayern Munich signs a defender from Serie A. Last year, Matthijs de Ligt had a significant fitness deficit that Julian Nagelsmann explicitly confirmed. The player took a while to acclimate to the intensity at Bayern, but one he did, well ... let’s just say that he did not disappoint.

If KMJ is on the same trajectory, we can only hope that his transfer will be a success. In the meantime, you have to wonder what’s up with Serie A players. They always seem to show up with a fitness deficit when signing for Bayern. Kim even went for military service during offseason, so it’s not like he was slacking off — but he still needs time to get up to speed.

Funny how that works out.

