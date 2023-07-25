Official: Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nübel moves to VfB Stuttgart on loan

After weeks of speculation, one-time (and also maybe soon-to-be...process that) Bayern Munich “goalkeeper of the future” Alexander Nübel is headed to VfB Stuttgart on a loan assignment for the 2023/24 season.

Bayern Munich announced the move via its club website:

FC Bayern has loaned Alexander Nübel to VfB Stuttgart for one season. The 26-year-old goalkeeper switched from FC Schalke 04 to the German record champions on a free transfer in 2020 and has been loaned to AS Monaco for the past two seasons. The former U21 national keeper made a total of 97 competitive appearances for the French in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is looking forward to Nübel’s continued development.

“Alexander Nübel has gained valuable match practice in the two seasons at AS Monaco. Because of this good experience, we have decided to go on loan for another year. VfB Stuttgart offers Alex the opportunity to develop himself through regular assignments,” Dreesen said.

Bild journalist Felix Arnold is reporting that Bayern Munich will receive €800,000 as a fee for the loan assignment.

Interestingly, this does position Nübel to once again — cross his fingers and hope that Manuel Neuer is ready to call it a career. Essentially, Bayern Munich bought itself another year to figure out what Neuer is going to do and if the veteran goalkeeper will be able to return to full capacity after breaking his leg skiing last season.