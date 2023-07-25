Bayern Munich have opened talks with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya

Bayern Munich have so far written off Giorgi Mamardashvili as the third GK behind Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich but are still in the running for Sevilla FC goalie Yassine Bounou.

Now, it looks like the Bavarians are looking at the Premier League, in this case Brentford FC’s David Raya. The price? Forty million British pounds.

Understand Bayern have started talks to explore David Raya deal. He’s one of the options in the list as new GK



Brentford always wanted around £40m fee for Raya, not an easy deal — Bayern are showing interest.



Sommer remains Inter priority as new GK; not Dibu Martínez.

BFW Analysis

A price of £40 million for a 27-year-old goalkeeper sounds like an unwise move. We could’ve just risked Alexander Nübel (who is the same age by the way) and just forced him to stay or Neuer to give up minutes. Nübel was official loaned to VfB Stuttgart earlier today.

Bono is still the sensible choice if we’re looking to bring in another GK. Sommer also won’t go anywhere until Bayern have signed another shot-stopper.

Of course, there’s also Copenhagen’s Kamil Grabara or our gigantic youth player.