 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest podcast episode is live! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich have opened talks with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya

Leaving no stone unturned.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Brentford FC v Fulham FC - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have so far written off Giorgi Mamardashvili as the third GK behind Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich but are still in the running for Sevilla FC goalie Yassine Bounou.

Now, it looks like the Bavarians are looking at the Premier League, in this case Brentford FC’s David Raya. The price? Forty million British pounds.

BFW Analysis

A price of £40 million for a 27-year-old goalkeeper sounds like an unwise move. We could’ve just risked Alexander Nübel (who is the same age by the way) and just forced him to stay or Neuer to give up minutes. Nübel was official loaned to VfB Stuttgart earlier today.

Bono is still the sensible choice if we’re looking to bring in another GK. Sommer also won’t go anywhere until Bayern have signed another shot-stopper.

Of course, there’s also Copenhagen’s Kamil Grabara or our gigantic youth player.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 529 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works