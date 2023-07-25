 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Is Tuchel going to sideline Thomas Muller? What kind of lineup will we see against Man City? Will BPW ever stop talking about Harry Kane? Find out about all that and more in the newest episode of our podcast! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Report: Daniel Levy potentially preferred Harry Kane to move to PSG to get more money than Bayern Munich would offer

Kane already rejected PSG, which may have put a spanner in the works for Levy.

By TomAdams71
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The latest reports in the Harry Kane transfer saga seem to suggest that Bayern Munich is getting set to submit a third and much-improved offer to Tottenham to try to sign their talisman this summer. They’re reportedly ready to offer Kane a five-year contract that would see him earn roughly €20m/year and an upfront transfer fee of close to 100-million pounds, which is what Daniel Levy has been waiting for in his reluctance to sell his club’s star man.

Kane was also swift to reject an advance from Paris Saint-Germain last week as the Ligue 1 giants entered the race to try to sign the striker this summer while their pseudo-war with Kylian Mbappe continues. They were ready to offer €100m upfront for Kane and potentially even more if they can sort out a deal to sell Mbappe, which now looks more likely as the club has accepted a €300m offer from Saudi Arabian Pro League club Al-Hilal. Mbappe, though, could still reject the move and try to force Real Madrid’s hand to make a blockbuster move for him so that he doesn’t get stuck not playing in the final year of his contract at PSG.

Per The Telegraph’s Matt Law (via @iMiaSanMia), it is understood that Levy preferred Kane choosing PSG if he was to leave Tottenham as they would’ve been ready to offer more money than Bayern. They have an embarrassment of riches even if they don’t wind up selling Mbappe this summer, but Kane’s quick rejection of the French club has severely hampered that option for Levy. Kane is also reportedly not willing to let that move happen this summer and has made it clear that if he leaves, it will only be for Bayern.

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Munchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League Photo by Visionhaus

Levy’s PSG plan, if that’s in fact what it actually was, is thus a non-option at this point and he’s likely prepping himself for Bayern’s third offer for Kane, which will be the largest one yet. PSG not being an option negates the potential risk of a bidding war between Bayern and the reigning Ligue 1 champions and now it’s just a matter of if Levy and Spurs will accept Bayern’s third offer for Kane.

It’s pretty much down to three options now; Kane stays and leaves for free next summer, he joins Bayern after the third offer is accepted, or he signs a new deal with Spurs.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 525 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works