Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will bring three youth players to Japan

Bayern Munich aren’t exactly known for their youth development. It is a rare occasion that an academy product reaches the senior team and establishes a role with them. Coach Thomas Tuchel, who appears to prefer using proven players, will give the youth a chance to impress against Manchester City and Liverpool at their preseason tour in Japan:

Thomas Tuchel will take Arijon Ibrahimović and Gabriel Vidović to Bayern’s Asia tour. Malik Tillman will stay in Munich as his move is expected to take place this week (he has 3 options in the Bundesliga and 2 abroad) – Sport1’s Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Malik Tillman will decide on his next club and won’t go to Japan, but someone else will be: 2 m / 6’7 youth GK Tom Ritzy Hulsmann:

Goalkeeper Tom Ritzy Hülsmann (19) will travel with the team to Japan, since Alex Nübel and Johannes Schenk will not be on the flight today [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/n1ytMlOnOt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 24, 2023

Of all the youth players we have, I want Hulsmann to become our starting GK at the senior team somewhere down the line. We’ve rarely had players that are as tall as him and it’ll be interesting to see where he goes from here.

