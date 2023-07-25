Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen will not travel to Tokyo, will negotiate with Daniel Levy for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich will be heading to Tokyo to play a couple of friendlies against Manchester City and Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur will also be in Asia for their preseason tour. You get where I’m going? You would expect Bayern to negotiate with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane, but that will be done by club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen who will stay behind:

Jan-Christian Dreesen will not travel with the team to Japan and will meet Daniel Levy this week, probably on Friday. Bayern want to finalize a deal for Harry Kane soon. All parties remain optimistic – Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Kane to Bayern is 90% done, I would say. That won’t stop the Rekordmeister from shortlisting alternatives, however, as they have Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani as backups:

Bayern would be a serious option for both Dušan Vlahović and Randal Kolo Muani, but the Bundesliga giants will not move for either until they have satisfied themselves they cannot get Harry Kane. – Simon Stone of BBC Sport via @iMiaSanMia

I would say that this is the point of no return because we’re this far into negotiations that the plan B, C, and so on look unrealistic at this point. Kane is within reach of the Bavarians.

