Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe getting interest from Premier League clubs, but will still stay

There has been a lot of recent changes to Bayern Munich’s front office in the wake of them winning their 11th straight Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season. Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic were both axed and Jan-Christian Dreesen has taken over as club CEO while Christoph Freund has just recently been appointed Bayern’s new sporting director. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has also made a much-welcomed return to the club’s supervisory board.

Bayern’s technical director, Marco Neppe has been one linked with a bevy of Premier League clubs and was once heavily linked with a job with Tottenham Hotspur. He’s been with the club ever since Michael Reschke brought him on as a scout back in 2015 when Reschke was technical director himself. The former technical director recently spoke about the interest Neppe is getting from clubs abroad and how it makes perfect sense why the interest exists.

“Marco has recently attracted the interest of Premier League clubs on a regular basis. He has a much higher reputation in the international scene than is the case among the German public. op coaches such as Pochettino and Guardiola, as well as many managers at top clubs, hold him in high esteem. In the case of Bayern, this has recently become clearer thanks to the clear and respectful statements made by Thomas Tuchel and Jan-Christian Dreesen,” Reschke recently explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

When Brazzo was sacked, it was unclear whether or not Neppe would be staying at Bayern or not as well, but it’s now become clear that he will be staying to work alongside new sporting director Christoph Freund. Neppe was also very much a part pf the deal to sign Kim Min-jae from SSC Napoli and has a very solid understanding of the transfer market that’s greatly helped Bayern’s window so far this summer.

“Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s appreciation for him has also increased significantly. It’s becoming clear to everyone that Marco has a high level of sporting competence and knows the international player market very well. He has excellent negotiating skills and is always able to react to changing situations. What more could you ask for in this position,” Reschke added in his admiration of Neppe.