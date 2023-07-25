Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gets the all-clear on knee injury

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been day-to-day for FC Bayern Munich, and aren’t we all. Much like Thomas Müller’s health, the Harry Kane transfer saga, and Twitter, it’s all about taking things one day at a time.

Fortunately not every story is as full of potential twists and turns. The striker, injured during a collision in his brief substitute appearance in Bayern’s recent friendly against a ninth division side, received scans on his knee after the match but they turned up clear. Via Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg:

ℹ️ Knee all clear at Choupo-Moting! Shouldn’t be bad. Return possible from day to day. Depending on his pain.

That’s good news for the Cameroonian striker and good news for Bayern, who at least at the moment don’t have Kane lined up and locked down. Should the Bavarians end up grabbing Kane, it’ll be very interesting to see how Choupo-Moting’s role — and that of wonderkid forward Mathys Tel — evolve this season compared to last.

Whatever happens, Bayern fans will never forget how Choupo-Moting rose to the occasion when called upon in 2022/23. May his days of starring and scoring in Bavaria not be done just yet.

