Report: Bayern Munich monitoring German keeper Oliver Baumann

With Manuel Neuer’s health status in limbo and his chances at starting the season for Bayern Munich effectively ruled out, the Bavarian search for a new backup plan continues.

It’s a delicate situation, as Neuer does have a backup — the capable Sven Ulreich — who has filled in for him before on numerous occasions. This time, though, Neuer is returning from a devastating broken leg and even Ulreich would need a backup.

Given the age of both players, too, a longer-term succession plan is not out of the question either. And yet it may make little sense for Bayern to invest a ton into the position in a transfer window in which they have at least one very expensive notable priority: striker.

The latest name to be tossed into the ring? Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, in a report from kicker via @iMiaSanMia:

The name of Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann was and is being discussed at Bayern. Nice and Sevilla have enquired about the 33-year old. Concrete talks have yet to take place [@kicker]

Baumann is an interesting case. He’s made some call-ups to the Germany national team in the past year, reflecting his favorable position in the eyes of national teach manager Hansi Flick in a deep pool of German keepers, which also includes FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen, Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp, and Fulham’s Bernd Leno.

He’s also 33 and in the last year of his contract, and might indeed be available for cheap. Transfermarkt ballparks him at €4m. With interest from France and Spain, though, and a shot at the EURO 2024 roster on the line, would Baumann really be content with going to a club where he’ll be mostly confined to the bench?

