Official: Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer moves to Borussia Dortmund

After days of speculation, Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has officially made the move to Borussia Dortmund.

Sabitzer, who got off to a rough start in Bavaria during the 2021/22 season, but was very strong in 2022/23, will make the move in an attempt to help the Ballack and Yellows prevent the Bavarians from winning a 12th consecutive title:

Marcel Sabitzer joins Borussia Dortmund on a contract until June 30, 2027

Sabitzer took advantage of an opportunity for more playing time with Bayern Munich during the Hinrunde of the last campaign and was so successful that he parlayed it into a loan with Manchester United for the second half of the season.

The Austria international clearly has a lot of gas left in the tank and is a proven commodity. Sabitzer will have every opportunity to help fill the void left in the Borussia Dortmund midfield after the exits of Jude Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahoud:

Marcel Sabitzer has joined Borussia Dortmund.



We wish you nothing but the best for the future, Marcel!





Sabitzer’s tenure at Bayern Munich will be remembered differently by different people, but the 29-year-old was always a consummate professional and a hard worker.

Moving to Bayern Munich just was not a great fit for him in the end.