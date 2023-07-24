Manchester United still maintain long-term interest in Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka is in a tricky spot going into the upcoming season with Bayern Munich. The club has bolstered their midfield already by signing Konrad Laimer this summer and Thomas Tuchel could yet make more midfield signings before the transfer window closes at the beginning of September. Goretzka was a potential candidate for sale this summer if the right offer was to present itself to Bayern, but the midfielder seems to be committed to wanting to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Despite his desire to stay and make things work under Tuchel at Bayern, Manchester United still holds a long-term interest in the German international, as per Az’s Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia). At this current juncture, there aren’t any concrete talks or offers from United for Goretzka, but they have been interested in him ever since he joined Bayern from Schalke 04. Koch adds that Bayern has told United the midfielder is not for sale this summer despite other reports suggesting Bayern could, in theory, sell him in this window.

United has already bolstered their own midfield with signing Mason Mount from Chelsea for a fee of around 65-million euros and West Ham United has inquired about Goretzka. The recent Europa Conference League winners bid farewell to Declan Rice as he completed a move to join Arsenal after he had been heavily linked with a potential move to join Bayern.

Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg had reported that Bayern would entertain offers for Goretzka around €40-50 million right around the same time the player himself said he remains committed to fighting for his place at the club. “Bayern is currently considering a fee of 40 to 50 million euros. Tuchel would definitely let him go because Tuchel wants to create space in the squad. Tuchel would like to sign a player who, in his perception, has the profile of Declan Rice,” he had reported (Sky Sports).

As it stands, Tuchel is planning to use Joshua Kimmich and Laimer as the main midfield pivot for the upcoming season, which leaves Goretzka the odd man out. It also doesn’t help his case that Ryan Gravenberch is still around and that both Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller can also occupy central midfield roles.