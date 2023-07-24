Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer to undergo medical for imminent Borussia Dortmund transfer

Bayern Munich are set to move Marcel Sabitzer on as the Austrian is now in Dortmund for his medical check which, if it goes well, would see him play for Borussia Dortmund next season. The Bavarians are set to nab a profit from the former RB Leipzig captain because Die Schwarzgelben will pay €20 million + add-ons.

Here is Sabitzer pictured arriving for his medical:

Marcel Sabitzer has arrived in Dortmund to undergo a medical and sign his contract [ @RNBVB] pic.twitter.com/EzMZX3lIKR — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) July 24, 2023

The 29-year-old was asked about what’s going on inside his head with an imminent departure from Munich, but he doesn’t want to get into that just yet:

Marcel Sabitzer on his way to Dortmund to undergo his medical. Asked with what feelings he’s leaving Munich, Sabitzer says: ‘I’m not going to say anything about that for now’ – Sky Sport’s Ben Hockner and Florian Plettenberg as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is a shame because Sabitzer never managed to show the full extent of his abilities. He rebounded after a subpar first season and played well in the first half of 2022/23 before being loaned out to Manchester United for 2023. We wish Sabi the best in the next chapter of his career.

