 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Is Tuchel going to sideline Thomas Muller? What kind of lineup will we see against Man City? Will BPW ever stop talking about Harry Kane? Find out about all that and more in the newest episode of our podcast! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer to undergo medical for imminent Borussia Dortmund transfer

There he goes

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern München Team Presentation
“Dortmund’s that way? Thanks mate“
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich are set to move Marcel Sabitzer on as the Austrian is now in Dortmund for his medical check which, if it goes well, would see him play for Borussia Dortmund next season. The Bavarians are set to nab a profit from the former RB Leipzig captain because Die Schwarzgelben will pay €20 million + add-ons.

Here is Sabitzer pictured arriving for his medical:

The 29-year-old was asked about what’s going on inside his head with an imminent departure from Munich, but he doesn’t want to get into that just yet:

Marcel Sabitzer on his way to Dortmund to undergo his medical. Asked with what feelings he’s leaving Munich, Sabitzer says: ‘I’m not going to say anything about that for now’

– Sky Sport’s Ben Hockner and Florian Plettenberg as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is a shame because Sabitzer never managed to show the full extent of his abilities. He rebounded after a subpar first season and played well in the first half of 2022/23 before being loaned out to Manchester United for 2023. We wish Sabi the best in the next chapter of his career.

Looking for more transfer talk? Interested in a fresh perspective on the Kane transfer? How about the news that Tuchel might “ease out” Thomas Muller? Well we have all that and more on offer for you on the latest episode of our podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 518 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works