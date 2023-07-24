Bayern Munich could actually make a PROFIT on Sadio Mane if this Al Nassr bid is real

Bayern Munich bought a dud when they signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool FC. We tried to deny it, but it’s become abundantly clear that the Senegalese striker is no longer a player who can lead a Champions League contender to glory. Per reports in the media, the club was ready to eat a loss in order to offload his massive wages and get him off the roster. Now, a Saudi Arabian club may be about to change that.

Al Nassr, the same team that own Cristiano Ronaldo, are ready to offer Bayern Munich 40 million euros for Mane’s services. That’s an absolutely obscene number, more than what the club paid to Liverpool a season ago. It would mean that Bayern end up making a nominal profit on this deal (when you exclude wages and bonuses) which was unthinkable just a few short weeks ago.

Al Nassr are closing in on a move for Sadio Mané. The Saudi club have submitted a request to the Player Acquisition Centre of Excellence at the Ministry of Sport for financing of the deal.



• €40m transfer fee to Bayern

• €40m net salary for Mané



[@jamesbenge] pic.twitter.com/C5f2gIiLmG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 24, 2023

Of course, that €40m net salary for Mane is even more insane, but we can hardly begrudge the man for chasing the bag in the last days of his career. Mane is known for his charitable pursuits, he’ll surely put that Saudi money to good use.

For Bayern meanwhile, a tidy profit on this transfer makes it MUCH easier to pay Spurs’ asking price for Harry Kane, which is said to be in the region of £100m. While the Bavarians are unlikely to bid that much, any money that helps offset the transfer fee is always welcome. It gives the club headroom to invest further in the squad, such as targeting a new defensive midfielder.

Now, before you get too excited, Sport1’s Kerry Hau says that Mane is going to travel with the team to the Asia Tour, and Bayern have yet to receive a concrete offer for the Senegalese winger. A transfer could still take a while to complete — everything is still up in the air right now.

Looking for more transfer talk? Interested in a fresh perspective on the Kane transfer? How about the news that Tuchel might “ease out” Thomas Muller? Well we have all that and more on offer for you on the latest episode of our podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!