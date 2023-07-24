Breaking: Tottenham owner Joe Lewis tells Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane as Bayern Munich prepare a new bid

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, a very reliable source, Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis has told Daniel Levy that he must sell Harry Kane this summer if the player refuses to sign a new contract. This puts Bayern Munich in a much stronger negoitating position than a few days ago, given that the club seem to be Kane’s first choice destination and the only team outside the EPL with a serious chance of signing him this summer.

Just to be clear, Joe Lewis is a British billionaire who controls ~70% of ENIC, the British investment company that owns Tottenham Hotspur. Daniel Levy holds a portion of the remaining 30%. So technically, Levy is also a partial owner, but Lewis is the majority owner and usually leaves football decisions up to the chairman (i.e. Levy). In this case however, the prospect of passing up over 100 million euros from Bayern Munich seems to have made the 86-year-old sit up and take notice.

Spurs will likely make more last-ditch efforts to sign Kane onto a new deal, however, it might be too late for them. This will improve Bayern’s bargaining position rather significantly, as it takes the prospect of Kane spending an extra year in England out of the picture. As of right now, PSG are the only other side bidding for Harry Kane, but the player has already ruled out a move to France.

Meanwhile, according to TZ’s Manuel Bonke (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern are preparing a new and improved bid for the English striker, which might see them reach as high as the internal limit of €100m set for the transfer. The club officials remain optimistic that a deal can be reached by early August, when the team return from the Asia Tour.

Despite a quiet few days, negotiations between Bayern and Spurs have not stopped. In fact, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Chief Scout Marco Neppe have been in constant contact with Levy over the subject of a transfer. Usually, this means that the two sides are getting closer to a number that they can both agree on. In the meantime, TZ also confirmed Bild’s report that Katie Goodland, Harry Kane’s wife, was in Munich recently to scout for properties and international schools.

A move seems to be getting more and more concrete by the day.