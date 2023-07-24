Bavarian Podcast Works S6E2: Should Bayern Munich offer Harry Kane this massive contract? + Is Thomas Muller being “eased out” by Tuchel? + A Manchester City preview

In the week since we last recorded a main series episode, Bayern Munich have been busy on the pitch and in the transfer market. A 27-0 win over FC Rottach-Ergern was followed up by the news that Harry Kane’s wife is actively looking for houses in Munich. Naturally we can’t have too much of a good thing, so Thomas Muller ended up being ruled out of the Asia Tour with a hip injury, followed by news that Tuchel will try to “ease” the Raumdeuter out of the starting lineup.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

Is Bayern Munich offering Harry Kane too much for his services?

What is going on between Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Muller?

What can the starting XI versus Rottach-Egern tell us about Tuchel’s plans for the lineup moving forward?

How is Thomas Tuchel going to use the midfield next season? What happens to Leon Goretzka?

Is Marcel Sabitzer headed to Borussia Dortmund?

What kind of lineup should we expect against Manchester City this week?

