Report: Bayern Munich will not sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia

Bayern Munich’s admiration for Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is well known and it was thought that the Valencia shot-stopper could be Manuel Neuer’s heir to the throne.

Not!

Bayern will not sign the 22-year-old goalie after a presumed deliberation between those in charge; the talking stage only went as far as the “initial talks” phase:

❗️News #Mamardashvili: He definitely WON‘T join FC Bayern! It’s decided ✅



➡️ There were talks, yes. But it was never advanced as always reported.



ℹ️ Still NO light for Yann Sommer from Bayern! He’s not allowed to join @Inter at this stage. Bayern is in control as there’s… pic.twitter.com/CAqFdcwH0y — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 20, 2023

The Bavarians were also prepared to send Yann Sommer packing to Italy as Inter Milan came calling for him; Andre Onana has moved to Manchester United. With Mamardashvili off the table for the Rekordmeister, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach man will not be allowed to move just yet as Bayern think that Neuer and Sven Ulreich as the GK roster for 2023/24 will not suffice.

Yassine Bounou from Sevilla hasn’t said “no” to Bayern, but I won’t be surprised if Bayern do that before Bono. Let’s hope that new sporting director Christoph Freund has a few tricks up his sleeve.