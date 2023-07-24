Bayern Munich’s chances of landing Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni are around zero

Ever since Bayern Munich fell short of Declan Rice, the club has weirdly made the #6 a need. There was word that the club was ready to throw an enormous amount of cash at Real Madrid for their French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but Bayern actually getting him is not going to happen anytime soon. Even though RM have enough midfielders to field an entirely different starting XI, they won’t be inclined to sell him.

Aurélien Tchouaméni is Thomas Tuchel’s desired target for the #6 position. However, he hasn’t been heavily discussed at Bayern as the priority now is Kane & Walker. Deal is very difficult to materialize. Topic is not hot. – Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk on the Bayern-Insider Podcast as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

I cannot imagine Bayern going after three €100+ million players (Rice, Kane, and Tchouaméni) and getting all of them; at most, we can get one. As the report said, England duo Harry Kane and Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are the priorities of the Rekordmeister.

Bayern are dead serious about Kane, however, so I think it’s time the club puts all of its chips on the table.