Bayern Munich looking at FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara

Bayern Munich are taking its goalkeeper situation seriously. An injury-prone Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich as the GKs for the 2023/24 season isn’t gonna be enough. The Bavarians have two transfer targets on tap (Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and Yassine Bounou from Sevilla), but there’s a new kid on the block: FC Copenhagen and Poland goalkeeper Kamil Grabara:

Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara has been discussed at Bayern for several weeks. The Pole is aware of Bayern’s interest and open to taking the step. Initial talks have taken place – Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk on the Bayern-Insider Podcast as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is an interesting target because players from the Danish League are seldom discussed. Grabara stands at 1.95 m or 6’ 5” (much like compatriot Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus) and has 74 clean sheets in 210 games in his entire career so far (youth teams included; via Transfermarkt). Not a bad shout for the former Liverpool FC youth player.

If you happen to know a lot about Grabara, feel free to share it with us in the comments!