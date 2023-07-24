 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich looking at FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara

This is someone we’ve never heard of. Will he be the one?

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Copenhagen vs Randers FC - Danish 3F Superliga Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Bayern Munich are taking its goalkeeper situation seriously. An injury-prone Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich as the GKs for the 2023/24 season isn’t gonna be enough. The Bavarians have two transfer targets on tap (Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and Yassine Bounou from Sevilla), but there’s a new kid on the block: FC Copenhagen and Poland goalkeeper Kamil Grabara:

Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara has been discussed at Bayern for several weeks. The Pole is aware of Bayern’s interest and open to taking the step. Initial talks have taken place

– Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk on the Bayern-Insider Podcast as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

FC Kopenhagen v FC Schalke 04 - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

This is an interesting target because players from the Danish League are seldom discussed. Grabara stands at 1.95 m or 6’ 5” (much like compatriot Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus) and has 74 clean sheets in 210 games in his entire career so far (youth teams included; via Transfermarkt). Not a bad shout for the former Liverpool FC youth player.

If you happen to know a lot about Grabara, feel free to share it with us in the comments!

