Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United all want Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich; Randal Kolo Muani’s situation remains in flux; Lazio targeting Marcel Sabitzer; Thomas Tuchel continues push for Harry Kane; and MORE!

Liverpool FC might be trying to capitalize on Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich’s admiration for Jurgen Klopp.

With the recent news that Kimmich is no longer “untouchable”, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United could all be thinking about making the Germany international an offer:

If Fabinho leaves, Liverpool must move in to sign a proven quality No. 6 and reports are linking them with Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. A few days ago, Kicker revealed the German champions will listen to serious offers for the versatile star, who wants to stay at the Allianz. More recently, Spanish source, Fichajes, have revealed that even the 28-year-old midfielder is looking to leave the Bavarians in the current transfer window. In such a scenario, Premier League sides like the Reds and the two Manchester clubs are preparing to move with everything to sign the German international. It is reported that in the coming days, Liverpool and the PL rivals will start submitting offers to Bayern in order to secure the signing of Kimmich. The former Leipzig star has won every major title with Bayern and has been one of the best play breakers cum deep lying playmakers in the world. Liverpool will need a regista who can tackle and also provide accurate passes to replace Fabinho and Kimmich would be the ideal signing. It must be reported that the Kaiser can even play effectively in the right back role whenever needed.

Kimmich likely is not moving during the summer transfer window. If he is serious about a move — and Bayern Munich cannot do anything to convince him to stay — we can assume that next summer would be the time period where he could be sold.

Still...it is hard to envision that happening.

It appears that Robin Gosens has narrowed down his choices to Inter Milan (his current squad) or Wolfsburg:

Robin #Gosens, understand that he will decided between @Inter and @VfL_Wolfsburg!



➡️ @fcunion is almost off ❌



Wolfsburg has not yet improved the first offer which was rejected. But Wolfsburg is still in the race as Gosens wants to play regularly.

Another week, another crazy period for Bayern Munich news.

While there were no major breaks in the club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, there was still plenty of moving and shaking going on. We had a lot of weird news break...some true, some not, some probably falling somewhere in between.

Let’s taking a look at which topics we’ll dive into for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A brief look at where things stand with Kane after Uli Hoeneß went scorched Earth on Tottenham.

Ahead of a potential move to Al Nassr, a look back at Sadio Mané’s tumultuous tenure at Bayern Munich.

Assessing the rumors regarding Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer.

If Manchester United strikes out on Atalanta center-forward Rasmus Højlund, it could take a beeline to pursuing Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani — who has also been linked to Bayern Munich:

Manchester United have reportedly identified Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani as their leading alternative option to key transfer target Rasmus Hojlund. France international Kolo Muani has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months after he joined the Bundesliga club in a free transfer move from Nantes last summer. Despite suffering a 6-1 defeat against Bayern Munich on his debut, Kolo Muani went on to score 23 goals and provide 17 assists in 46 games in all competitions as Eintracht ended the season in seventh place in the Bundesliga table and made their way to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Lazio could thrust itself into the transfer mix for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer:

Reports suggest that Lazio are thinking about joining Roma in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The 29-year-old Austrian midfielder is seemingly not part of Thomas Tuchel’s project in Bavaria and could leave the club in the coming weeks, despite his desire to prove himself with the Bundesliga giants. Roma have been interested in Sabitzer for over a month now but have failed to agree a deal with Bayern, only able to offer a loan deal. As reported by Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24), Lazio are considering entering the race to sign Sabitzer this summer, needing to bolster their midfield following the sale of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Al-Hilal. The Austrian has two years left on his contract with Bayern Munich and has an estimated market value of around €20 million.

In this episode of the flagship show of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Not exhausting the Harry Kane rumors

The proposed Pavard/Walker swap deal between Bayern and Manchester City

How Bayern’s defense is shaping up overall for next season

Will Noussair Mazraoui play over Pavard or Walker?

Should Sadio Mane definitely leave for Saudi Arabia?

What went wrong for Mane last season

Tuchel’s prospects of being Bayern manager long term. How long will he last?

Would Kane coming put more pressure on Tuchel?

Bayern’s plethora wide attacking players

Should Bayern keep or sell Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel still looks to be the primary, driving force behind the club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane:

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Thomas Tuchel is personally pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane for Bayern Munich this summer. The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs, and he has reportedly decided he will not sign a new Tottenham deal during the course of this window (Football London). Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Tuchel’s Bayern, and Romano has now shared the latest on The Daily Briefing. The Englishman owes a lot to Spurs too for giving him an opportunity, but what he has done for the club over the years is simply extraordinary. Tottenham have not qualified for any European competition next season. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be in the Champions League and are among the favourites to win it. That must be tempting for Kane, and Romano has revealed that Thomas Tuchel is desperate to sign him too. The German apparently ‘loves’ Kane. Behind the scenes at Bayern, he is said to be pushing for the England captain’s signature, and there is a chance this could go through in the coming weeks. Romano wrote: “I’m not aware of any official communication from Harry Kane to Daniel Levy yet at this point. Chelsea are not actively working on Kane deal, Bayern are on it and they will push again in the next days with new bid expected soon. Thomas Tuchel loves Kane and he’s pushing a lot behind the scenes.”

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti could be a transfer target for Liverpool FC:

He may not be the only departure from PSG as midfielder Marco Verratti has emerged as a target for Liverpool to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

A pursuit of Verratti could eliminate Liverpool from going after Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

That was a long period without Bayern Munich, wasn’t it?

The Rekordmeister are back, for the season 2023-24 and there’s a lot going on — from new players, to an interesting scenario involving who’s in-charge. Starting the season off with an easy game against FC Rottach-Egern, we won 27-0 (!!). Featuring the new additions Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro, the new era of Bayern looks rather exciting and we’re all in for it.

Here are our talking points from the game: