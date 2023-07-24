Serge Gnabry not a candidate for sale this summer for Bayern Munich

There is still plenty of time left in the summer transfer window and we could still see some more players depart Bayern Munich before the window closes. There are several candidates for sale, but the club’s bosses have decided internally that Serge Gnabry is not one of them.

Per information from kicker’s Georg Holzner, Gnabry’s stock at the club greatly increased after his run of decisive goals towards the latter stages of last season en-route to winning the club’s eleventh straight Meisterschale. Had he not scored decisive goals towards the end of the season, the club’s standing on whether or not he could be a sale candidate for this summer’s transfer window could’ve been far different.

Despite Gnabry’s form throughout the entire season, he was still able to tally 17 goals and 12 assists from a total of 47 appearances across all competitions. What made his case even stronger for the club’s bosses were the five goals and one assist he produced from Bayern’s final six matches in the Bundesliga. Without his presence and production from those appearances, it’s a very likely possibility that Bayern could’ve finished second behind Borussia Dortmund and missed out on the title. Not to mention, that lone assist from that particular sample of matches was for Jamal Musiala’s last-gasp winner against FC Koln that won Bayern the title on the last matchday of the season.

It’s also likely taken into consideration that Sadio Mane is still linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia this summer. It didn’t quite work out for him last season, and he wasn’t at all aided by the knee injury he sustained shortly before the November break for the World Cup in Qatar.

It’s not to say that Gnabry’s future hinges in any way on Mane’s, but it is far more realistic to expect a Mane outbound transfer this summer than Gnabry leaving. It’s unlikely that Bayern would want to lose both in the same window without having an ample replacement lined up. If Mane leaves, too, then Bayern could wind up using some of the funds generated from his sale to put towards the signing of Harry Kane if they are eventually able to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur.

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: