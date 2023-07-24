Leading pundit say Thomas Tuchel has something to prove this season at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel did not exactly light the world up after taking the reins at the club last season.

Only able to win one out of three potential trophies, the former Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea FC manager enters this season with a large segment of the fan base skeptical of how this all might work.

Noted pundit Didi Hamann thinks Tuchel will absolutely have something to prove this season in Bavaria.

“Thomas Tuchel lost more games, in the 12 games he’s been in charge of, than Julian Naglesmann did in his last 37 games. The jury is out, Tuchel has to prove he can get the best out of the team. Bayern have won the league for the last 11 years, but it’s the Champions League where they have to perform,” Hamann told Lord Ping (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “Naglesmann won all eight Champions League games he was in charge of and still got sacked. Tuchel has to play exciting and successful football, it’ll be interesting to see how he starts this season.”

Tuchel faces a daunting early schedule and will be trying to get the squad to meld together. It will not be an easy task, especially because the squad still could be turned over in some areas — including at striker, where most everyone wants Bayern Munich to make a big move.

Can Tuchel weather the storm until things settle in...or will it all unravel early? The opening of the 2023/24 season will be fascinating to watch play out.