Report: Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer to join Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has been linked to a move away from the club for almost a year now, but it seems as if a transfer will now come to fruition.

Borussia Dortmund looks to be Sabitzer’s destination per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg. After spending the second half of the season on loan with Manchester United, it looks like Sabitzer will have a place to call home in the Bundesliga:

❗️More on Marcel #Sabitzer: Originally, a move to England or Italy was planned. But the #BVB bosses never gave up in the last days.



➡️ Now there’s a turnaround as revealed ✅

➡️ Bayern & Dortmund in concrete talks about a transfer of Sabitzer now!

➡️ Negotiations ongoing; not… pic.twitter.com/FHaKG4VKUo — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 23, 2023

Full text of the tweet is here:

❗️More on Marcel #Sabitzer: Originally, a move to England or Italy was planned. But the #BVB bosses never gave up in the last days. ➡️ Now there’s a turnaround as revealed ✅ ➡️ Bayern & Dortmund in concrete talks about a transfer of Sabitzer now! ➡️ Negotiations ongoing; not finalized. @SkySportDE

Plettenberg then issued another tweet with more details:

❗️More on #Sabitzer as exclusively revealed tonight! #BVB



➡️ Understand there’s a TOTAL AGREEMENT between the clubs now!



➡️ Transfer fee of around €19m with bonus payments included.



Sabitzer, on verge to join #BVB! Incredible turnaround ✅@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/EGRthDFZjR — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 23, 2023

Plettenberg later followed up with more information:

❗️More on Marcel #Sabitzer:



Details:



➡️ He will sign a contract at least until 2027

➡️ Transfer fee as revealed: Around €19m with possible add-ons included.



ℹ️ It’s planned that the deal should be finalized in the next 48 hours. #bvb



Sabitzer, he’s a new player of… pic.twitter.com/24L27TAIlG — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 23, 2023

Full text of the tweet is here:

❗️More on Marcel #Sabitzer: Details: ➡️ He will sign a contract at least until 2027 ➡️ Transfer fee as revealed: Around €19m with possible add-ons included. ℹ️ It’s planned that the deal should be finalized in the next 48 hours. #bvb Sabitzer, he’s a new player of @BVB soon ✅ @SkySportDE

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: