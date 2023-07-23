 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer to join Borussia Dortmund

Hopefully this does not come back to bite Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Rottach-Egern Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has been linked to a move away from the club for almost a year now, but it seems as if a transfer will now come to fruition.

Borussia Dortmund looks to be Sabitzer’s destination per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg. After spending the second half of the season on loan with Manchester United, it looks like Sabitzer will have a place to call home in the Bundesliga:

Full text of the tweet is here:

❗️More on Marcel #Sabitzer: Originally, a move to England or Italy was planned. But the #BVB bosses never gave up in the last days.

➡️ Now there’s a turnaround as revealed ✅

➡️ Bayern & Dortmund in concrete talks about a transfer of Sabitzer now!

➡️ Negotiations ongoing; not finalized.

@SkySportDE

Plettenberg then issued another tweet with more details:

Plettenberg later followed up with more information:

Full text of the tweet is here:

❗️More on Marcel #Sabitzer:

Details:

➡️ He will sign a contract at least until 2027

➡️ Transfer fee as revealed: Around €19m with possible add-ons included.

ℹ️ It’s planned that the deal should be finalized in the next 48 hours. #bvb

Sabitzer, he’s a new player of @BVB soon ✅

@SkySportDE

