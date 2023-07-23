Yee-haw! Goalkeeper transfer round-up: Bayern Munich deal with VfB Stuttgart for Alexander Nübel could be done today

Alexander Nübel’s time with Bayern Munich could end as soon as today per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The goalkeeper has been linked to a move to VfB Stuttgart for several weeks now and could be close to being finalized. Both a permanent transfer and a loan have been discussed, but Plettenberg did not have those exact details just yet:

❗️@VfB is the most likely destination for Alexander Nübel. The deal could be finalized today.



ℹ️ Nübel will not attend the team presentation in the Allianz Arena today.



Bayern still has to clarify last details with Stuttgart. Nübel has not yet received the light from… pic.twitter.com/TT44PhpxSH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 23, 2023

For text of the tweet is available here:

As Plettenberg noted, Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou has been referenced as a potential replacement for the roster positions now being held by Nübel and Yann Sommer. However, even with Inter Milan rumored to be closing in on an agreement with Bayern Munich for Sommer, Bounou might not be packing his bags for Bavaria just yet despite the recent report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau.

As for Sommer, the Switzerland international is traveling with the team to Asia, so that aforementioned deal with Inter Milan could be facing issues as well:

Yann Sommer will travel with the team to Japan tomorrow. No breakthrough in talks with Inter. Sadio Mané is also set to be at the team presentation today and on the plane to Tokyo tomorrow [@altobelli13] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 23, 2023

Inter Milan was rumored to want Sommer with the squad next week. That might be a very difficult scenario to see play out at this point.

