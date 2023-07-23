Breaking: Bayern Munich ready to offer five-year deal to Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane

Bayern Munich has been in hot pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane for some time now. With the striker's wife on the lookout for housing and schooling options in Munich, and talks progressing between the two clubs as we speak, there is an underlying feeling of inevitability about this transfer. Of course, Bayern’s management could also pull the plug at the last minute and reveal their actual plan: a double swoop for Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

Speculation and banter aside, Harry Kane also seems to be convinced with Bayern’s proposal and their project, and a record-breaking transfer could be on the horizon. The move would immediately make Bayern Munich Champions League contenders, what with Kane’s credentials as a pure No. 9 and the creativity behind him in Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and co.

A recent report from Tobias Altschäffl and Christian Falk (always nice to be double-verified) as covered by @iMiaSanMia states that the club has assured Kane’s agent-brother Charlie that they are willing to offer Kane a long-term contract that could last 4-5 seasons and run till 2028 with a gross salary of over €20 million (!!!) a year. Now, that is the kind of offer that would be hard to refuse.

Bayern have made it clear to Harry Kane's brother/agent Charlie that they're relying on the striker for the future & willing to offer him a long-term deal. The club is offering a 4 to 5 year contract until 2028 with a gross salary of more than €20m/year [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/sili7r4GDQ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 23, 2023

This would guarantee Kane a permanent position in Bayern’s current project, and secure him a huge package that would otherwise be quite rare for a striker nearing the twilight of his career. If the deal materializes, Kane’s contract would run till he’s 35, which would make this quite the payday if it turns out to be his last mega stint in Europe. It would also give him the chance to compete for trophies at the highest level with one of the world’s best clubs.

Brace yourselves. The showdown is imminent. A Kane jersey would be an excellent addition to any Bayern jersey collection, that’s for sure!

So, what do you think? Do we “LET THE BOARD COOK!” or is this too much for a player in his thirties? Let us know in the comments!

