Bayern Munich to use Kyle Walker to bring in Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are still trying to come to terms over a Kyle Walker transfer. Some commenters here on BFW and beyond have a sneaking suspicion that Walker joining Bayern would tip the scales in the Bavarians’ favor as it battles with Tottenham Hotspur over Harry Kane.

If you thought that, you would be right:

Bayern are relying on the effect of Kyle Walker to attract his close friend Harry Kane to Munich. The club already has Kane’s word, but are hoping the Walker transfer will further entice him into the move – Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk on the Bayern-Insider Podcast as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This would come as no surprise, however, as Kane and Walker have been friends since their time together at Spurs and with the England national football team. Despite some of the current Bayern players feeling a bit wronged by Walker’s impending transfer, maybe they could give it a pass when Kane comes.