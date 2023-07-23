Jurgen Klopp says Germany job would be an “honor,” but he’s loyal to Liverpool right now

After a bright start to his tenure as German national team manager, Hansi Flick has not had an easy go of it with Die Mannschaft. Poor showings in the UEFA Nations League, 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and in the most recent set of international friendlies have created a feeling of unrest as far as Flick’s job security is concerned, though the DFB executive board has insisted there’s no need for a change ahead of next summer’s European Championships in Germany.

A slew of names were initially linked with the Germany job when it was understood Joachim Low would be stepping down after Euro 2020, but it was anticipated that Flick’s reign would’ve gone far better than it has. He wasn’t too far removed from having won the infamous Sextuple with Bayern just months before he officially took over as Germany manager. His Germany tenure certainly has not lived up to the expectations set forth by his time as Bayern boss.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was one of the names originally linked with succeeding Low, but the Glatten native still has a contract the keeps him on Merseyside until June 2026, which he plans to fulfill. He recently admitted how much of an honor it would be for him to someday manage the German national team, but that time would only come at some point in the distant future as there aren’t even inquiries for it right now. “The national team job is and would be a great honor - there’s no doubt about that. The problem standing in the way is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany. It doesn’t work. And the enquiry isn’t even there,” he told Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

“If I’m to do it at some point, then I have to be available — and I’m not at the moment,” Klopp added, suggesting there could very well be a point in the future where he does go for the Germany job.

Flick’s current contract with the DFB runs through the end of next summer after the Euro’s and a lot of weight for his future will likely depend on how Germany does in the tournament. Either way, it’s likely they’ll be looking for a new manager next summer and Klopp won’t be available then, so there could at least be one or two more managers after Flick and before Klopp depending on how performances go.