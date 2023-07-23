Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Liverpool could battle over Juventus star Federico Chiesa; Bayern prepping third offer to Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane; Dušan Vlahović to Real Madrid?; Manchester City still has hopes for Kyle Walker; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC still could be in the mix for Juventus star winger Federico Chiesa:

The name of Federico Chiesa just doesn’t seem to be going away when it comes to Liverpool and a few other PL clubs this summer. The Italian star is believed to be teetering in terms of his Juventus future. The forward is among a cluster of players who could leave Turin, with the club having a number of off-field issues going on. Of course, we know Chiesa has been linked with a move to Anfield already and while it’s always been deemed an unlikely looking move for the Reds, links have persisted. And according to Gazzetta’s journalist Marco Guidi, Chiesa would much prefer a move to Liverpool than any other Premier League club, while Bayern Munich also interest him. “The player would be more inclined to sign for a top classic club, like Liverpool or Bayern Munich,” Guidi said. “If Newcastle have the economic strength they will try to take Chiesa. The Newcastle option could only be considered at the end of the market, in case of little offers on the plate”. Lauded in his homeland as a ‘superstar‘, Chiesa has very much been the golden boy of Italian football since seriously impressing in the Euros. Juve are believed to be looking for close to £43m to even consider selling Chiesa. With so much going on at Liverpool, it remains to be seen if the Reds would make a move.

With Sadio Mané potentially out the door, it could open the door for Bayern Munich to make a move for Chiesa, who has been a longtime interest of the club. Bayern Munich seems to want four starting caliber wingers on its roster (even if it might seem like overkill).

Juventus seems ready to part ways with Chiesa in an effort to generate additional revenue, but it remains to be seen if the Serie A power will really pull the trigger on selling its poster boy when presented with a quality offer.

Bayern Munich is reportedly preparing to submit a third offer to Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane:

Bayern Munich are returning with a new and improved bid for Harry Kane and are increasingly confident of securing an agreement with Tottenham, sources have told Football Insider. Spurs have offered their star player a new contract including a “huge” pay rise to avoid the devastating financial blow of losing him for nothing next year. But Kane does not plan to sign a new Spurs deal regardless of what happens in this transfer window and wants to join the Bundesliga champions. His stance is encouraging to Bayern, who will submit a third bid for the England skipper when Tottenham return from their pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore at the end of the month. The north Londoners have already rejected two offers from the German giants but have not been put off by Spurs’ snubs. Tottenham are holding out for £100m for Kane and while Bayern’s fresh bid may not meet that figure, the German club’s transfer committee are confident there will soon be a breakthrough and a deal will be finalised early next month. They are in regular dialogue with Kane’s camp over a deal and believe they have a firm verbal agreement with the player.

It has been rumored that Tottenham would like a lump sum payment for Kane, which makes sense given that he is — by far — the club’s most valuable asset and its most important player.

As we know, the odds are in Bayern Munich’s favor to get a deal done.

Another week, another crazy period for Bayern Munich news.

While there were no major breaks in the club’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, there was still plenty of moving and shaking going on. We had a lot of weird news break...some true, some not, some probably falling somewhere in between.

Let’s taking a look at which topics we’ll dive into for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A brief look at where things stand with Kane after Uli Hoeneß went scorched Earth on Tottenham.

Ahead of a potential move to Al Nassr, a look back at Sadio Mané’s tumultuous tenure at Bayern Munich.

Assessing the rumors regarding Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer.

If Bayern Munich somehow strikes out on Harry Kane, Dušan Vlahović might not be a contingency plan. The Serbian striker has now been linked to Real Madrid:

Real Madrid are now exploring a possible move for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović at the request of manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Going after Vlahović might be dicey. Real Madrid had a massive whiff on Luka Jović, which still might have some fans gun shy over investing in a Serbian center-forward.

Believe it or not, Manchester City is still holding out hope to convince Kyle Walker to stay:

Speaking at his first press conference of the club’s pre-season tour, Guardiola was asked if he has an idea what the squad will look like by the end of the summer, and whether Walker would still be a part of it. “Honestly, I didn’t think there is the movement. I think many things will happen,” he admitted. “I cannot answer because I don’t know. I want the best for my players and of course the club. I spoke with Kyle and everything is right - we will see what happens. I cannot tell you because he is still thinking about that.” The Bundesliga champions have shown a definite interest in Walker, but City are also said to have made him a good offer to stay in Manchester, so the ball remains firmly in the player’s court at the moment.

In this episode of the flagship show of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Not exhausting the Harry Kane rumors

The proposed Pavard/Walker swap deal between Bayern and Manchester City

How Bayern’s defense is shaping up overall for next season

Will Noussair Mazraoui play over Pavard or Walker?

Should Sadio Mane definitely leave for Saudi Arabia?

What went wrong for Mane last season

Tuchel’s prospects of being Bayern manager long term. How long will he last?

Would Kane coming put more pressure on Tuchel?

Bayern’s plethora wide attacking players

Should Bayern keep or sell Serge Gnabry

Manchester City is getting close with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, but nothing is official just yet:

Speaking to Sky Germany, RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that there is no agreement between Manchester City and RB Leipzig over Joško Gvardiol. When asked about the transfer situation, Eberl said: “There is no agreement with Manchester City. Not even close.” This comes after reports suggested that the two clubs have agreed on a deal for the 21-year-old and that the defender has also completed a medical. However, Gvardiol has already agreed on personal terms with City. Leipzig are holding out for move than €100m for Gvardiol, which would be a world record fee for a defender and Manchester City have yet to come close to such a fee as they have previously had an offer of €90m rejected by Leipzig.

Newcastle United could be plotting a blockbuster move Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia:

Napoli are determined to hold on to winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer and plan to reject Newcastle’s club-record bid of £82m.

Like teammate Victor Osimhen, the asking price on Kvaratskhelia is considered to be too high for most clubs to get involved. Newcastle. however, might take a run at it.

That was a long period without Bayern Munich, wasn’t it?

The Rekordmeister are back, for the season 2023-24 and there’s a lot going on — from new players, to an interesting scenario involving who’s in-charge. Starting the season off with an easy game against FC Rottach-Egern, we won 27-0 (!!). Featuring the new additions Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro, the new era of Bayern looks rather exciting and we’re all in for it.

Here are our talking points from the game: