Germany will be shorthanded for Women’s World Cup opener

When Germany kicks off its opening match against Morocco on Monday in the Women’s World Cup, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will not have a squad operating at full capacity.

The Germans are expected to be missing defender Marina Hegering and midfielder Lena Oberdorf, which represent two very big losses to the squad as noted by Süddeutsche Zeitung:

The German soccer players will probably have to go into their first game without two top performers. National coach Voss-Tecklenburg is pessimistic about Lena Oberdorf and defense chief Marina Hegering. In the first World Cup game against Morocco in Melbourne on Monday, the German national team will most likely have to do without defender Marina Hegering and midfielder Lena Oberdorf. “It looks as if we won’t be able to fall back on either of them in the first game,” said national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on Thursday of the ARD “Sportschau”. Both players are injured, Oberdorf suffered from a thigh injury and Hegering from a bruised heel.

Germany is in a tough spot and the team’s depth will be tested early. However, there is an abundance of talent on the squad, which should bode well for situations like this.