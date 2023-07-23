Bayern Munich has released the tape! Just not the one we wanted

A tradition unlike any other, Bayern Munich’s team dinner during training camp at Tegernsee always culminates with the newcomers grabbing the mic and doing a little karaoke.

During this year’s event, three primary figures were featured singers:

Thomas Tuchel sang “Macho, Macho”

Konrad Laimer sang “I sing a Liad für di”

Raphaël Guerreiro sang “Toi Plus Moi”

I give Laimer credit, he got into it! Tuchel was not bad either, but he was no Laimer.

As you know, however, the release of this video ultimately struck a nerve because BFW is still in search of the Holy Grail of Bayern Munich camp videos: Niko Kovač crooning Nena’s “99 Luftballons.”

For years, we have been hunting this footage. We have tried every insider, every contact...everyone. Yet, this video is still out there like a treasure chest waiting to be discovered.

Truly, this is BFW’s mission as a site. We will not rest until we get that footage....NEVER!

