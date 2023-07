2023 Women’s World Cup: July 23 daily game thread — Netherlands vs. Portugal; France vs. Jamaica; Italy vs. Argentina

The Netherlands kick us off today. The 2019 World Cup finalists (who suffered a 0-2 defeat to the USWNT) will face Portugal in Group E. The Dutch have fallen off some in the years since, but France — who ousted them at last summer’s EURO — will look to establish themselves as one of this year’s leading contenders.

France lost to Germany in the semi-finals and kick things off against Jamaica. Finally, we’ll travel to Italy and Argentina for the last match of the day — by Pacific time standards, that is. It’ll be only two-and-a-half hours before the Germany kickoff, which will headline tomorrow’s game thread.

Today’s lineup

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal | 3:30 AM EST

Group F: France vs. Jamaica | 6:00AM EST

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina | 2:00AM EST (July 24)

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

