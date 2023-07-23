BFW Commentary: Why Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane was doomed...until it wasn’t

Bayern Munich would ideally like Charlie Kane and Pat Kane, Harry’s brother and father respectively, to keep their word. Uli Hoeness believes that they are the type of people who keep their word. Yet, Harry Kane has more or less kept mum about the matter. He captained Tottenham in a recent friendly against Aston Villa. He is still holding on to that No. 10 while James Maddison, wonderful Maddison, new transfer Maddison, is stuck with No. 71.

For weeks now, I have been skeptical...doubting everything. There was no way I could fathom Kane making the leap to Germany. Everything led me to believe that Kane, being an Englishman chasing records (because he doesn’t know what it feels like to chase trophies really), knew he had all the power and that he could stay in his country, the country he captains. Why would he go to Bayern Munich? No, really — why should he go to Bayern Munich?

Any Bayern or soccer fan not obsessed with the Premier League can ask “why not?”, but we all knew the plethora of answers that existed.

Bayern, after all, is looking to fill a Robert Lewandowski sized hole in the squad — the stop gap solution, an Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting experiencing the renaissance of his career, is oft-injured while Lewandowski isn’t coming back. Erling Haaland went to Manchester City and Kylian Mbappe is most likely set to fill a Karim Benzema sized hole in Real Madrid. Bayern is one of the best and most historic clubs in the world. Bayern is majority fan owned and has close connections to its fanbase and fan clubs. Bayern is Bavarian to the core (at least till Thomas Tuchel doesn’t drive the other Thomas out of the club) and remains tightly attached to its roots. There is no Daniel Levy or Joe Lewis at Bayern.

Spurs cannot even compare, especially when it comes to trophies. Being the sixth, ninth or even the most richest club in the world rarely matters when it is about trophies — athletes are competitive and they should want trophies, right?

Not always. Certainly not when it comes to Harry Kane — or at least I thought.

I believed that Kane wanted to stay in England and....win trophies? Ha...trophies...with Tottenham? I knew that was a joke, so like many others, I just assumed he wanted break records or win the League Cup because rest assured that Manchester City will win that league and that FA Cup for a long time.

Maybe Harry could try to win the FA Cup but City will do their best to ensure he doesn’t. Kane’s legacy might go down like Marco Reus’ — a loyal, wonderful player with little to show for when it comes to trophies; Reus has a trophy much more recently than Kane, nonetheless.

Or...he might really be making this move (heck, his wife is reportedly even in Germany looking at houses and schools). What if it was all really going to happen?

I still have trouble believing it and instantly start to revert to my previous line of thinking. What about Daniel Levy’s super contract at Spurs — the ninth richest club in the world whereas Bayern is sixth. They are not desperate to sell. And Bayern will not overpay for Kane. In reality, Bayern shouldn’t overpay.

At the end of the day, Bayern will remain historic, a proven winner, a club with six copies of the biggest prize the European game has to offer, with only AC Milan and Real Madrid ahead of them. But money talks. And Kane has just never been interested in trophies.

Unless...now he is.

Spurs could offer Kane a new contract and beg him to stay — and Kane will perhaps think about signing it. Or, maybe he could go to Manchester United and disappear after a few seasons like Robin Van Persie did. I could even envision him going to Arsenal FC and giving the Spurs fans — along with Daniel Levy — the biggest metaphorical middle finger ever seen in the English game.

Maybe...or maybe not.

For months, I thought there was no way that Kane would go to Bayern. I believed that it was never really about trophies with him. Kane has been the embodiment of Spurs — so much talent, so much poise, and such a legend with pretty much nothing to show for it. I believed that he could just enjoy that runner-up medal from a Champions League final that nobody except Liverpool fans will remember (it was a terrible final) while Bayern would look to plan a squad for yet another go at the trophy.

All along, I never thought Kane would end up being like another highly talented Spurs player, who ultimately chose ambition over records; a star, who went to Real Madrid and proved instrumental in a Champions League final or two. I wished Harry Kane would show the same ambition and bravery that Gareth Bale did.

But....I just never could come around to believing that it was ever going to be about trophies with Kane.

Until...I did.

I am starting to believe it — just like many of the doubters. So, let’s get the deal done Bayern Munich. It is the rarest of opportunities where a megastar Englishman in his prime actually wants to make the move to Germany.

Much like Bale’s career arc, Kane might be ready to achieve that championship glory — even if I never thought this day would come.

