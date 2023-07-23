Bayern Munich Alumni: Arturo Vidal blasts “loser coach”

According to a report from ESPN, former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal had a lot to say about his former coach Jorge Sampaoli after Athletico Paranaense bounced EC Bahia 2-0.

Vidal played for Sampaoli at CR Flamengo.

“I am very happy to be playing,” said Vidal, who went in for Vitor Bueno and played 28 minutes. “I was always ready to play, it was just that I got stuck with a loser coach who did not know how to appreciate his players.”

Yikes.

ESPN gave some insight on why Vidal was eager to take a swipe at Sampaoli:

Vidal was signed by Flamengo last season with great expectations from his past performances with Inter Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. But he spent little time on the pitch, though he won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup in his first season and last week, Flamengo ended his contract five months early. He played 21 matches, scored twice and assisted four times for the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

Vidal, though, is ready to move on...now that he made his feelings about Sampoli official.

“All that is in the past now, I am happy now and I hope to be a starter in the upcoming matches and show everything that I have done over the course of my career, which is to be a winner,” Vidal said.