Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen raves about Bayern’s free signings

Bayern Munich’s new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen recently chimed in on the club’s new signings this summer. Bayern Munich believes these are two important players for the club. The Bavarians were able to bring in two Bundesliga stars in the prime of their career on a free transfer. While the club hasn’t been perfect, there is optimism with these signings.

Dreesen: "Konrad and Raphaël were absolute desired players. Both have long played at their previous clubs. That's exactly what we need: identification with the club. Konni is very strong in duels and committed. Rapha has amazing efficiency and gives a lot of assists." pic.twitter.com/Qo7hrY27Hi — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 17, 2023

Konrad Laimer has been reported to join the team in Munich for several months now, but is a potential starting midfielder for the club this season. Based on what he has already shown in pre-season, the hype around Laimer is growing. As for Raphaël Guerreiro, he is coming off another great season. This time around, he has shown his versatility in both the left back and midfielder position.

While the club is confident in its signings, some fans have already started to question the club’s ability to bring in the right players this summer. While no one is criticizing Laimer or Guerriero, there is dwindling faith in Bayern Munich to sign names like Harry Kane and another midfielder this summer.

