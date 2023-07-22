Bayern Munich’s Raphaël Guerreiro pulled from tour of Asia with injury; could miss 5-6 weeks

Per a release from FCBayern.com, newcomer Raphaël Guerreiro has become the latest veteran felled by injury during preseason.

The free transfer from Borussia Dortmund will miss the club’s tour in Asia to rest and recuperate from a muscle strain to his right calf:

FC Bayern must do without Raphaël Guerreiro for the time being. The Portuguese 29-year-old sustained a muscle strain in his right calf in training on Saturday morning. Guerreiro will therefore not travel with the team to the Audi Summer Tour in Asia.

Sport Bild is reporting that injury could keep Guerreiro out of action for five-to-six weeks:

Bayern expect Raphaël Guerreiro to be sidelined for 5-6 weeks [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/w7MdxJ48o4 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 22, 2023

Bayern Munich will also be without fan favorite — and marketing machine — Thomas Müller, who has also been bitten by the injury bug. For Müller, a hip injury will keep the 33-year-old back in Germany and away from the squad as it tours Asia.

