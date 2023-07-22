 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Report states Harry Kane’s wife searching for housing ahead of Bayern Munich move

Is it happening between Bayern Munich and Harry Kane?

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2022-MATCH33-WAL-ENG Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Katie Kane, whose husband Harry is kind of a big deal for Tottenham Hotspur, is in Bavaria looking at potential housing options.

If true, what does this mean?

Well, that transfer chatter linking Bayern Munich to the Spurs star is getting more and more real by the second. In addition to Mrs. Kane, some other members of the Kane clan have also — allegedly — been in Germany scoping things out:

Harry Kane’s wife Katie has been in Munich for the past few days. She is said to have looked at the potential new home of the family and also looked around for housing options in Grünwald. Parts of the Kane family have also been there.

It has been rumored that Bayern Munich is getting ready to submit a third offer to Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy for Kane. Some the reports state that Tottenham is looking for a lump sum payment.

If Bayern Munich can provide that, will Katie Kane has to expedite her housing search?

