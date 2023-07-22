 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich fans embarrassed as a Bild reporter tries to troll Ange Postecoglou with a Harry Kane #9 shirt

Let’s just be clear, the club and the fans had NOTHING to do with this.

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Bild is reaching new lows summer. While already considered a well-known embarrassment in Germany, this time they decided to go international with their endeavors. With Bayern Munich trying to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, someone at Bild decided it would be a good idea to send a reporter to Ange Postecoglou’s press conference carrying a Bayern shirt printed with “Kane 9” on the back.

The Spurs boss was naturally not amused.

“You’ve come a long way for the laugh. Class! Hopefully it was worth it”, added Postecoglou.

Honestly, a solid response given the childish provocation made by the so-called journalist. It’s one thing for fans to banter each other online with fake edits and tired old jokes, but when a professional does it in the presence of the club’s actual coach — that’s a step too far.

German media seems like it’s getting a little bit too carried away with this transfer, and this latest stunt is simply proof of that. Right now, Kane is still a Spurs player, and many reports indicate that Bayern have not even made a second bid yet. When you have someone like Daniel Levy on the other side of the negotiating table, nothing can be taken for granted. Inane stunts like this are neither funny nor interesting — they are the definition of cringeworthy.

Again, just to be clear, Bayern Munich fans and the club had NOTHING to do with this stunt. The German media is not always this embarrassing but Bild tends to be an outlier. We’re putting this out there so people don’t get it mixed up. Shame on them for doing this. Whoever greenlit this stunt deserves a stern reprimand.

