Odds favor Bayern Munich landing Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker

Things are looking good for Bayern Munich.

FBL-WC-2022-MATCH59-ENG-FRA Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is reportedly close to landing Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

How close? Take a look at these odds courtesy of NeueOnlineCasinos.io:

NeueOnlineCasinos.io - Kyle Walker’s club on September 3, 2023

  • Bayern Munich - 1/20
  • Stay at Manchester City - 8/1
  • Any Saudi Pro League club - 20/1
  • AC Milan - 25/1
  • Juventus - 25/1
  • Sheffield United - 25/1

NeueOnlineCasinos.io - Harry Kane’s club on September 3, 2023

As you can see, Bayern Munich is in the driver’s seat according to the oddsmakers. Can the Bavarians get those two deals done? If so, when?

Fans are getting antsy, but there is no doubt that acquisitions involving players like Kane and Walker are complex and take vast amounts of time and patience.

