Report: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag intrigued by Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is intrigued by the ongoing Leon Goretzka saga at Bayern Munich.

With Thomas Tuchel reportedly not a fan of Goretzka, the Germany international’s future has become increasingly in doubt:

Man United are interested in Leon Goretzka. Erik ten Hag believes he’s a very interesting player. ‘Something could be ongoing in the background’. Goretzka wants to stay, but could rethink if he is to lose his regular spot ahead of the Euros. Tuchel is not a big fan.

It seems that every other day there is a new report stating that Tuchel would like to move Goretzka off of the roster and little (if anything) is being done to refute those stories by the club. For his part, Goretzka seems to want to stay and fight for his spot. Most reports indicate just that, but ahead of the Euro 2024 competition, Goretzka might not want to risk a season of inactivity.