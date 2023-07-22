Report: Benjamin Pavard swap deal for Kyle Walker unlikely for Bayern Munich, Manchester City

Kyle Walker is close to becoming a Bayern Munich player as he is set to complete a transfer from Manchester City that will keep him in Munich until the summer of 2025, plus the option for one more year on the contract. Per Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, a deal will likely be struck between the two clubs while the City squad is in Japan for their preseason tour.

Plettenberg also adds that there likely won’t be a swap for Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard involved in the deal. For a while, it had been suggested that Bayern would be getting around 15-million euros plus Walker for Pavard to go the other way, but that’s now not the case. It’s looking more likely that Bayern will just be signing Walker and leave Pavard’s future still hanging in the balance before the summer transfer window closes.

Earlier this week, Walker had made it clear to Pep Guardiola that he wanted to leave City for Bayern this summer and City had tried to convince him otherwise, unsuccessfully. Now City will have to try and find a replacement on the market — but it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to line up Pavard in the same deal.

