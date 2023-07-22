2023 Women’s World Cup: July 22 daily game thread — Zambia vs. Japan; England vs. Haiti; Denmark vs. China; Sweden vs. South Africa

It’s a full slate of games today as Zambia, Japan, England, Haiti, Denmark, China, Sweden, and South Africa are all in action for the first time at the Women’s World Cup.

For English-speaking audiences, it’s the Three Lions who will take center stage. The reigning European champions will get their first chance to stake their claim to the world title against Brisbane. Also from Europe in today’s slate is Denmark, group stage opponents of Germany at last summer’s EURO (the Germans won that game 4-0).

Meanwhile, Japan (2011 champions — also 2015 finalists) and China (1999 finalists) represent Asia, and Zambia and South Africa represent Africa.

Today’s lineup

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan | 3:00AM EST

Group D: England vs. Haiti | 5:30AM EST

Group D: Denmark vs. China | 8:00AM EST

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa | 1:00AM EST (July 23)

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

