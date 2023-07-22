Wayne Rooney thinks Harry Kane should leave Tottenham, but not for Bayern Munich

The saga still continues. Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham during this summer’s transfer window for Bayern Munich, or will he stay and accept a new deal?

If things go to the worst possible outcome for all parties involved, will Kane wind up leaving Spurs on a free transfer next summer after his contract expires? There’s still plenty of time left in the window, though, and Bayern’s bosses are confident Kane will be a Bayern player before the window closes, especially Uli Hoeness.

There’s a lot to consider for Kane as a move to Bayern could realistically be one of his last shots at winning silverware at the club level. At the other end of the argument, staying in the Premier League could get him close to Alan Shearer’s all-time scoring record in the league, as he’s currently 47 goals adrift of the current record. He’ll be 30 years old before the new club season begins and it’s a crucial period where he needs to decide what his immediate future holds.

The man whose England scoring record Kane eclipsed also feels the striker should leave Tottenham this summer, but not for Bayern. It should honestly come as no surprise that Wayne Rooney wants him to join Manchester United, who are also in need of a top-class, outright striker. He jokingly told The Athletic (via Football365) that he feels Kane is “being held prisoner” at Spurs right now.

“I thought it was time to go last season and he stayed. Harry’s probably feeling that and knows there are trophies out there for him to win. He has done everything he can for that to try and be at Tottenham. Now probably is right for him to move on and it looks like he’s ready for that as well, but we know Tottenham can be quite difficult at times,” Rooney rationalized, adding that he would be an “ideal” striker for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. “If Manchester United have Harry Kane, then that gives their chances of going to win, and compete, a lot easier. But where that happens, remains to be seen” he said on Kane’s prospects at United.

Daniel Levy is still expressing a great deal of reluctance, but there’s internally a feeling at Bayern that he will eventually have his price and offer that he cannot refuse. There’s still time for Kane to agree on a new deal with Tottenham, but the pressure will only increase from Bayern as the amount of money Spurs could potentially miss out on would be far too costly from their standpoint in the long run.