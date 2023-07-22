 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A new partnership is being forged in Bayern Munich’s front office

By CSmith1919
FC Red Bull Salzburg v SK Austria Klagenfurt - Admiral Bundesliga Photo by Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

When Bayern Munich announced the hiring of Christoph Freund as its new sporting director, the news came as a surprise to many.

At no point in recent days did word leak out that the Bavarians were close to finding their new head of sports. Almost immediately, some wondered what it might mean for the future of technical director Marco Neppe. According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Neppe and Freund will work together, just like Neppe did with former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić:

❗️Clear tendency at this stage: #Neppe will (and wants to) continue at FC Bayern beyond September 1 - together with the new Sporting Director Freund!

➡️ Neppe AND Freund, for both this is imaginable

➡️ But there is no final decision yet.

Final talks between all involved will take place in the next weeks.

ℹ️ Neppe, crucial in this transfer window again (Raphaël Guerreiro, Kim Min-jae, Kyle Walker, Harry Kane). And more to come; Tuchel i looking forward to working with him!

The duo has some irons in the fire already and a few of those could be “season changing”-type moves. There is no time like now to get to work boys!

